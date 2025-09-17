Worried about visa rejection? Flipkart-backed travel bookings platform Cleartrip on Monday announced a new ‘Visa Denial Cover’ for all international flight bookings made on its platform. The launch comes just ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025, one of the e-commerce giant’s largest festive sales.

Cleartrip said the cover is designed to ease concerns travellers face when booking flights abroad. Many customers hesitate before paying for tickets, uncertain about what would happen if their visa were denied.

“With the Visa Denial Cover, we are directly tackling one of the biggest anxieties that comes with booking an international trip. This new feature isn't just about a refund; it's about giving our customers peace of mind, ensuring that planning a trip is exciting rather than anxiety-driven,” said Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer of Cleartrip.

What the visa denial cover includes Travellers booking international flights through Cleartrip will be eligible for the new cover, subject to certain conditions: Cost to customer: The cover is free of charge on all international bookings Visa type: Available only to those travelling abroad on a tourist visa Nationality: Open to Indian citizens only Age: No restrictions, all age groups are covered Fare validity: Applies on both fully and partially refundable tickets Offer coverage: Valid on all flights where the journey originates in India Cancellation window: Tickets must be cancelled at least 24 hours before departure Cleartrip Other festive offers Alongside the visa cover, Cleartrip has lined up seasonal deals for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025.