No visas for foreigners celebrating Charlie Kirk's killing, warns US govt

The US has begun turning away visa applicants accused of praising the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday. Kirk, a 31-year-old ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead during a university event in Utah on September 10, prompting the Biden administration’s top diplomat to link visa denials to online reactions to his death.

Rubio signals tougher line

Speaking before leaving Israel, Rubio said the new policy was not confined to Kirk’s case.

“If you’re a foreigner and you’re out there celebrating the assassination of someone who was speaking somewhere, I mean, we don’t want you in the country,” said Rubio. “Why would we want to give a visa to someone who think it’s good that someone was murdered in the public square? That’s just common sense to me.”

The secretary of state added that he expected some visas would be revoked. “We’ve got to go at process in all these. I’m sure there’ll be some that are revoked. There’s no shortage of idiots around the world that have decided it’s a great idea to murder someone,” he said. Visa policy already tightened The move follows a series of restrictions introduced under Donald Trump’s second term. — Visas have been denied to students linked to protests against the war in Gaza — Holders of Palestinian Authority passports face near blanket refusals — Members of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization are also blocked