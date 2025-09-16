Home / Immigration / Australia keeps immigration cap at 185000 with 71% skilled, defies protests

Australia keeps immigration cap at 185000 with 71% skilled, defies protests

Australia keeps 2025-26 Migration Program at 185,000 places, adding a new talent and innovation visa even as anti-immigration protests rise

Australia's Adelaide
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Australia will keep its permanent Migration Program for 2025–26 capped at 185,000 places, the same level as the previous year, even as anti-immigration protests spread across cities.
 
The government said consultations with states and territories confirmed support for maintaining both the size and structure of the program. Officials argued that stability provides certainty for applicants, employers and governments, while balancing workforce needs with family reunification.
 
“The Migration Program is designed to support Australia’s economy by prioritising skilled migration while providing pathways for family reunification,” said the Department of Home Affairs (IMMI).
 
Skill stream takes the largest share
 
Of the total 185,000 places, 132,200 or 71 per cent are allocated to the Skill stream. This stream targets workers whose qualifications match shortages in the economy.
 
Skill stream: 132,200 places (71 per cent)
Family stream: 52,500 places (28 per cent)
Special eligibility stream: 300 places
 
The Family stream remains demand-driven, with Partner and Child visas accounting for the bulk of applications. The Special Eligibility stream covers cases such as returning permanent residents.
 
New talent and innovation visa introduced
 
A major change within the Skill stream is the launch of the Talent and Innovation visa, with 4,300 places. It merges the Global Talent and Distinguished Talent visas with the new National Innovation visa.
 
Applications lodged under older categories will now be processed under this umbrella. “The aim is to make it easier for exceptional talent and innovators to contribute to Australia’s economic growth,” the IMMI said.
 
Regional and state nominated visas
 
Around 36 per cent of the program, and half of the Skill stream, will go to regional and state or territory nominated visas. These allow jurisdictions to select skilled migrants to address specific economic and workforce challenges.
 
“These visas help regional areas and states to attract skilled migrants tailored to their unique economic challenges,” said the IMMI.
 
Family stream stays steady
 
The Family stream remains fixed at 52,500 places. Partner visas are not capped and operate on demand, while Child visas hold steady at 3,000. Officials said the focus is on maintaining pathways for dependent children, including adopted and orphaned relatives.
 
Balancing economic growth with inclusion
 
By keeping the overall cap unchanged, the government is signalling stability in immigration settings while introducing reforms for talent and innovation. Skilled migration continues to underpin growth in sectors such as health care, technology and engineering, while the Family stream supports reunification and social cohesion.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

