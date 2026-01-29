Yachts, real estate, students and residency: Saudi Arabia's migration pitch

Saudi Arabia is quietly reworking its migration playbook.

The kingdom is drafting plans to expand its premium residency programme to a wider pool of foreigners—ranging from high-achieving students and property buyers to superyacht owners—as it looks to attract long-term residents, capital and global talent under its ambitious reform agenda, reported Reuters.

The discussions, which are still underway and not finalised, form part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 strategy to reduce its dependence on oil and reposition the country as a global hub for business, tourism and lifestyle-led migration.

Who Could Qualify Next

Until now, Saudi Arabia’s premium residency—often compared to a “golden visa”—has been targeted at a relatively narrow group. Current eligibility includes:

Senior executives earning more than 80,000 Saudi riyals ($21,300) a month

Specialised professionals in health and science earning over 35,000 riyals a month

Property buyers investing at least $1 million in approved real estate

Benefits include entry without a visa, the ability to work and the ability to extend premium residency status to family members. Under the proposed expansion, the net could widen significantly. People purchasing homes in major Vision 2030 mega-projects, such as Riyadh’s Diriyah—a $60-billion urban redevelopment—may become eligible. So could ultra-wealthy individuals docking superyachts in Saudi waters, a move seen as closely tied to the development of luxury Red Sea tourism destinations.

High-performing international students are also being considered, signalling a shift toward talent retention, not just short-term visas. Why Saudi Arabia Is Doing This Now The policy rethink reflects a broader recalibration under Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 push. Saudi Arabia wants foreigners not just to visit—but to stay, spend, invest and integrate. Over the past two years, the kingdom has already: Allowed non-Saudis to own residential and commercial property in designated zones Relaxed social restrictions, including permitting non-Muslim premium residents to buy alcohol at a controlled outlet in Riyadh Expanded long-term visa options for investors and skilled professionals

The proposed changes would be another step toward turning Saudi Arabia into a migration destination rather than a temporary work stop. What Premium Residency Actually Offers For migrants, premium residency offers benefits that go beyond a typical work visa: Visa-free entry and exit Right to work without a local sponsor Ability to sponsor family members Greater mobility within the Saudi job and property markets For many global professionals and investors, this removes one of the biggest historical barriers to living in the kingdom: dependence on employer-linked sponsorship. The proposals are still under discussion, and final eligibility criteria have not been announced. Regulations governing foreign property ownership are also still being rolled out.