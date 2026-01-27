Canada Working Holiday visa: Over 10,000 ITAs issued in first 2026 round

Canada last week issued 10,689 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) under the Working Holiday Visa category. The total Working Holiday quota of the International Experience Canada (IEC) programme for 2026 stands at 42,127, leaving 35,283 spots still available at this stage. As of the first draw, 34,539 candidates were in the pool.

For young travellers and early-career professionals, the Working Holiday work permit remains one of the fastest ways to work legally in Canada. It does not require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or a pre-arranged job offer, making it a popular entry route for short-term work and travel.

What is the Canada Working Holiday visa The Canada Working Holiday visa is part of IEC programme and allows eligible young citizens from partner countries to live and work in Canada for up to one or two years, depending on nationality. The permit is open, meaning holders can work for multiple employers across locations, making it popular for those combining travel with short-term employment. What the first Working Holiday visa draw shows Working Holiday Visa draw as of January 23, 2026 United Kingdom: 3,129 invitations issued; 2026 quota 9,330; 7,198 spots available; 2,671 candidates in pool

Korea, Republic: 1,995 invitations; quota 10,239; 8,960 spots available; 1,655 candidates Australia: 1,275 invitations; quota 5,670; 4,789 spots available; 605 candidates Ireland: 1,074 invitations; quota 2,735; 2,021 spots available; 526 candidates Italy: 650 invitations; quota 1,850; 1,419 spots available; 241 candidates France: 645 invitations; quota 5,661; 5,549 spots available; 13,470 candidates Spain: 379 invitations; quota 857; 608 spots available; 379 candidates Belgium: 370 invitations; quota 725; 464 spots available; 88 candidates Netherlands: 300 invitations; quota 500; 292 spots available; 235 candidates Taiwan: 259 invitations; quota 907; 747 spots available; 1,551 candidates Czech Republic: 145 invitations; quota 512; 417 spots available; 58 candidates

Austria: 80 invitations; quota 160; 105 spots available; 54 candidates France (Volontariat international en entreprise): 75 invitations; quota 650; 590 spots available; 34 candidates Slovakia: 60 invitations; quota 220; 180 spots available; 26 candidates Greece: 55 invitations; quota 130; 93 spots available; 13 candidates Lithuania: 40 invitations; quota 180; 154 spots available; 17 candidates Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: 31 invitations; quota 193; 173 spots available; 1 candidate Croatia: 30 invitations; quota 82; 61 spots available; 10 candidates Estonia: 30 invitations; quota 100; 80 spots available; 8 candidates Costa Rica: 20 invitations; quota 80; 68 spots available; 1,342 candidates Latvia, Republic: 20 invitations; quota 40; 29 spots available; 27 candidates

Slovenia: 11 invitations; quota 33; 25 spots available; 0 candidates Luxembourg: 10 invitations; quota 42; 35 spots available; 0 candidates Iceland: 5 invitations; quota 48; 44 spots available; 0 candidates Andorra: 1 invitation; quota 24; 23 spots available; 0 candidates San Marino: 0 invitations; quota 24; 24 spots available; 2 candidates Countries yet to receive invitations Countries where invitations or quotas were not announced in the first round include Chile, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, though candidate pools remain active. Chile, for instance, has 5,687 candidates for a quota of 700, despite no invitations issued yet.

Why India is not part of the Working Holiday draw India does not appear in the Working Holiday Visa invitation list because it is not a participating country in the IEC programme under this category. As a result, no invitations were issued to Indian applicants in the first round, and they are not eligible for the Working Holiday pool. What to do if you received an ITA An IEC Working Holiday ITA comes with strict timelines, and delays often lead to missed deadlines or rejected applications. If you received an invitation in the first round, the immediate steps include: