1,000 new anganwadi centres to come up in Punjab: Minister Baljit Kaur

Punjab Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur Wednesday said the state government will open 1,000 new Anganwadi centres in the state.

The process of recruiting 6,000 anganwadi workers and helpers will also be completed soon, she said.

The minister said besides opening new anganwadi centres, renovation of existing buildings is also being carried out extensively.

She said the recruitment of the anganwadi workers and helpers was being conducted fairly and transparently.

The honorarium of Rs 8.2 crore for anganwadi workers and helpers would also be released within a few days, Kaur said.

She was speaking at a function after the visit to an old-age home in Doraha, 20 kilometers from here.

The minister reiterated that the state government was ensuring the safety of children, women and old-age persons in the state.

The government was continuously making efforts for the welfare of women, especially pregnant and lactating women and strengthening the anganwadi services, she added.