Home / India News / 1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on Uttar Pradesh national highway

1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on Uttar Pradesh national highway

A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway

Press Trust of India Jalaun (UP)
1 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns on Uttar Pradesh national highway

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Kanpur-bound private bus from Ahmedabad carrying 45 passengers dashed into a divider and overturned on the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway on Thursday morning leaving the conductor dead and 35 people injured, police said.

Kalpi police circle officer Devendra Pachauri said the accident occurred near Sai Mandir under Kotwali Atta area.

The deceased conductor has been identified as Babban (45).

Some passengers with minor injuries were discharged after administering first aid at Community Health Centre in Kalpi while those seriously injured were sent to the district hospital, the police official added.

Also Read

Final phase of voting begins for local body polls in Uttar Pradesh

Bundelkhand reaching new heights of development under BJP govt: UP CM

11 G20 meetings to be held in Uttar Pradesh between February 13-15

UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

Possibility cannot become evidence: Court acquits 3 in Delhi riots case

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Doctor's killing outcome of systemic failure, says Kerala High Court

Guwahati NGO files defamation suit against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Assam

Topics :Uttar PradeshKanpur

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story