Home / India News / 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras expected to be functional by year-end: Official

10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras expected to be functional by year-end: Official

At present, PMBJP is providing 1,800 medicines, as well as 285 surgical devices at highly subsidised prices without compromising on quality, Dadhich shared

Press Trust of India New Delhi
10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras expected to be functional by year-end: Official

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Applications have been invited for setting up more Jan Aushadhi Kendras as around 10,000 such centres are expected to be made functional by the year-end, a top official said on Friday.

Ravi Dadhich, CEO of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) said, "10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to be functional across the country by the end of the year."

He added that applications have been invited for the proposals to establish these centres.

As on May 31, a total of 9,484 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational in the country.

Dadhich made the comments in an interaction with media persons assembled at the central warehouse, Bilaspur, Gurugram.

There are currently four warehouses in the country under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), located at Gurugram (Haryana), Chennai, Guwahati and Surat, with the central warehouse at Gurugram being the largest.

At present, PMBJP is providing 1,800 medicines, as well as 285 surgical devices at highly subsidised prices without compromising on quality, Dadhich shared.

Highlighting the emphasis on the quality of medicines, he said, "Each batch of the drugs after its receipt at the warehouses is tested at laboratories accredited by 'National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL) for ensuring best quality. PMBI places the highest importance on the quality parameters and regularly conducts checks to ensure good quality of medicines."

In the last 9 years, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras under PMBJP have seen significant growth, with their numbers increasing by 100 times and the sales have also increased more than 170 times. In all, during the past 9 years, citizens have made a total savings of approximately Rs 20,000 crore with the help of this scheme, a note shared with the media stated.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened to provide generic medicines. These products are sold by the retail shops at 50-90 per cent lower costs than branded medicines.

Also Read

Over 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened; health a priority: Bhupender Yadav

Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi provided assistance of up to Rs 1 trn: Prez

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Jan Aushadhi Kendra interests G20 delegates at Health Working Group meet

Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Jan Aushadhi train

Strengthen GST registration process further with tech: FM to tax officers

Indian leaders in Chicago await PM Narendra Modi's visit on June 21

As 'metro reels' trend, DMRC warns creators shooting in train, on platform

Heavy rains in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy, rail traffic affected

Govt may come out with logistics cost estimate by Sept: DPIIT Official

Topics :healthcarepharmaceutical firmsMedical devices

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story