Indian leaders in Chicago await PM Narendra Modi's visit next year



After New York, the Chicago metropolitan region has the largest concentration of the Indian diaspora, an estimated 171,000. Indian community lea­­ders have been keen to host the PM in Chicago and organise an event to match the pomp of Modi’s reception at New York’s Madison Square Garden in September 2014. Convinced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would belatedly visit Chicago during his US visit, which begins on June 21, Indian community leaders in the midwest did not want to leave anything to chance. They booked three arenas in Illinois on different dates from June 17 to 25, hoping the PM would address thousands of Indian diaspora members, sending a message across the US and India that he remains popular even after half a dozen visits since 2014 to that country.



Hence, when Bharat Barai, who had hosted Modi on his first visit to the US in 1993 and has since been a key organiser behind his diaspora events in the US, first heard on January 31 that a state visit was in the works, the oncologist was sure Modi would finally be in Chicago in June 2023. Barai says the Indian community booked Chica­go’s United Center, with a capacity of 22,000, for June 17. Later, they were told the visit could take place between June 20 and 25 and proceeded to book Soldier Field, a football stadium that can seat 45,000 people, and the City of Illinois stadium. In 2015, while diaspora leaders suggested Chicago, the PM preferred San Jose over it to underline his Digital India initiative. According to sources, diaspora leaders were confident Modi would be in Chicago in 2019. However, US Pres­id­ent Donald Trump insisted the PM pick a Republican state, which Texas was then, instead of Illinois, a Democrat st­ate. This is how the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston in 2019, where Trump shared the dais with the PM, came about.



With barely a month left to the visit when they received the final itinerary, the Indian community picked Ronald Reagen Center, a federal building, requ­est­ing Modi delay his departure from Washington DC by three hours to squ­eeze in the diaspora event on June 24. However, with the Joe Biden administration busy with the state visit of the South Korean president till April 26, delaying confirming the PM’s itinerary, and South Block adding a stopover to Cairo, the window for Modi to fly down from Washington DC to Chicago and head to Egypt on June 24 grew smaller. The Indian community cancelled its bookings of the arenas.