As 'metro reels' trend, DMRC warns creators shooting in train, on platform

The DMRC took to Twitter to put across its message to creators shooting inside the Delhi Metro

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday urged commuters to not make reels inside metro trains. As the number of cases that create nuisance and cause inconvenience to passengers have surfaced in the media over the past few months, the DMRC had to issue a warning regarding using cameras in Delhi Metro.

Multiple videos have been found doing the rounds on social media where creators are seen dancing inside the Delhi metro. Many are seen dancing on the platform, stairs, as well as inside running and often crowded metros.

Taking all this in cognisance the Delhi Metro made an appeal to passengers to not indulge in such activities.

The DMRC took to Twitter to put across its message to creators in a rather creative way.

"Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro," the DMRC said in a tweet.

The tweet also carried a poster that read, "Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making Reels in Metro? No Papa!"


The poster also said, "Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,"

Earlier in May, a young couple was filmed kissing each other inside a metro coach. The video went viral on social media, following which the DMRC also appealed to passengers to "refrain from indulging in such obscene activities".

The DMRC also issued guidelines to report such cases of obscenity to the "nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken."

"We expect commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society," the DMRC said in a statement.

"Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act in fact lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59," added.

Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCTwitterBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

