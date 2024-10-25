10 Indians per hour caught at US borders; over 90,000 arrested in FY24

Despite the hazards and life-threatening risks of unauthorised border crossings, the prospects of the US remain strong for many Indians, particularly from Gujarat.

During the 2024 financial year, the US Customs and Border Protection (US-CBP) recorded over 2.9 million illegal entry attempts at borders with Mexico and Canada. Of these, 90,415 were Indian nationals — a significant number that reflects a persistent demand for migration to the US, as reported by The Times of India.

Gujarat dominates Indian illegal migration figures

Data from Indian agencies monitoring migration trends show that around half of the arrested Indians originated from Gujarat. This equates to an average of ten Indian nationals arrested per hour. Interestingly, the Canada-US border has seen a remarkable uptick in arrests, with 43,764 Indians caught at the northern border — the highest recorded to date.

Compared to the previous financial year, when 3.2 million unauthorised migrants were intercepted, FY24 saw a reduction, including fewer Indians attempting entry via Mexico. In FY23, as many as 41,770 Indians were detained at the Mexico border; in FY24, this number dropped to 25,616, reflecting a strategic shift among migrants, the report said.

Changing routes: Why the ‘donkey route’ is losing appeal

According to experts in the immigration network, stricter surveillance in Mexico has made the ‘donkey route’ (an informal term for the journey through Mexico) less appealing. Smugglers often hold migrants in transit countries like Dubai or Turkey before moving them to Mexico. Enhanced security checks in these countries have disrupted smuggling operations, leading some migrants to choose alternative routes.

Canada - the preferred gateway for Gujaratis

With fewer obstacles, many Gujarati immigrants now favour Canada as a starting point for reaching the US, leveraging Canadian visitor visas. However, as US border surveillance in the north intensifies, the risks are rising here as well. Despite these hurdles, individuals caught at the border represent only a fraction of those attempting the journey, as many successfully evade detection, the report added.

Border security experts believe the official numbers likely underrepresent the actual scale of unauthorised entries, as many who attempt the crossing evade detection altogether. The persistence of this trend suggests that the American Dream, despite the risks and hardships, remains a powerful draw for hopeful immigrants from India, the report mentioned.