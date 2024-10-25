Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Diwali 2024 bank holiday: When are banks closed for festive days? View list

With Diwali 2024 approaching, many banks nationwide will close on specific days to celebrate Diwali and following days. Bank holidays will vary from state to region. Diwali will fall on Oct 31

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Many sectors, including banks, are getting ready for a long vacation as the nation gets ready to celebrate Diwali, one of the most important festivals in India. Known for its lavish festivals, lights, and celebrations, Diwali frequently results in extended weekends with, depending on the area, bank holidays that last for several days.
Many people are curious about bank holidays for the main celebration day on October 31, even though Diwali festivities start with Dhanteras on October 29. So, is October 31 or November 1 the date of the Diwali holiday? In reality, several cities will enjoy a long weekend off from October 31 to November 3 in various states. 

Diwali Bank Holiday 2024: Pan-India

Here’s a list of the key dates when banks will be closed in multiple states nationwide:
    • October 30, 2024 – Naraka Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali
    • October 31, 2024 (Monday) – Diwali (Deepavali)
    • November 2, 2024 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja

    • November 3, 2024 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj. 

Diwali 2024 Bank Holiday: City wise timetable

    • October 31: Banks in Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Naraka Chaturdashi / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday / Kali Puja on this date.      
    • November 1: Banks in Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.      
    • November 2: Banks in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Laxmi Puja / Diwali / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is also considered the first Saturday of the month, which is not a holiday.      
    • November 3: Banks in every Indian state and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.

Diwali Bank Holiday 2024: ATM and Online Transactions

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and account closure restrictions, which are applicable to both public and private sector banks, are scheduled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Holidays are honoured in different states according to regional celebrations and events. 
Customers will still be able to use digital banking services all year long, even if bank branches will be closed on these holidays. Unless users are specifically informed, all banks maintain their online websites and mobile banking services apps for cash emergencies, including on weekends and other holidays. For cash withdrawals, you can also use the ATMs at any bank.
 
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

