Delhi AQI dips: 22% of people plan to travel in Nov to avoid health risks

As the national capital grapples with toxic air quality levels ahead of the winter season, residents are exploring ways to mitigate serious health risks. A report from LogicCircles reveals that about 22 per cent of Delhi residents plan to travel elsewhere for at least part in the next one month.

“About 22 per cent of respondents are planning to travel for some part of the next one month to escape the impact of high air pollution with many likely to travel during the Diwali weekend,” the report said.

Currently, many areas in Delhi report air quality index (AQI) levels in the ‘very poor’ range of 300-400, with conditions expected to deteriorate further. The upcoming Diwali festival and ongoing stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab could push AQI levels beyond 500, breaching the hazardous ‘severe’ category.

18 per cent plan to use air purifiers

The survey gathered responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. More than 11,000 respondents shared that November plans, of which about 18 per cent indicated that they plan to use air purifiers as a means to tackle potential health risks, while many others intend to endure the pollution. Lack of awareness and expensive nature of air qualifiers force many to rely on immunity-boosting measures instead.

About 23 per cent stated that they plan to “carry on routine activity and wear mask when outdoors”; 18 per cent said that they plan to “carry on routine activity and wear mask when outdoors, increase intake of immunity drinks”; and 14 per cent stated that they “will not do any of the above and just live with it”.

The survey found that about 36 per cent of Delhi-NCR families have one or more members with sore throat, cough and breathing difficulty due to rising levels of pollution. Additionally, about 27 per cent families have at least one member resident who has a running nose or congestion issues.