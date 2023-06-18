Home / India News / 10 injured at Bengaluru airport as bus ferrying passengers hits pillar

10 injured at Bengaluru airport as bus ferrying passengers hits pillar

Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
10 injured at Bengaluru airport as bus ferrying passengers hits pillar

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Five people were discharged, they said.

"On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5.15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus.

The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment," the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

"AI STATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement." he said.

Investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

12 killed, 28 injured as bus plunges into gorge on Mumbai-Pune highway

Delhi airport witnesses chaos, passengers complain about long waiting hours

Emergency was dark era in country's history: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Massive fire erupts in godown in Maharashtra's Pune, dousing ops underway

Strength of disaster management that India has is becoming example: PM Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructs to start plantation campaign from July 1-7

4 wagons of goods train on way to Vedanta plant derail in Odisha's Rayagada

Topics :Bangalore International AirportBus accident

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story