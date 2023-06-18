Home / India News / Massive fire erupts in godown in Maharashtra's Pune, dousing ops underway

Massive fire erupts in godown in Maharashtra's Pune, dousing ops underway

A massive fire broke out in a godown located in the Gangadham area of Pune, on Sunday

ANI General News
Massive fire erupts in godown in Maharashtra's Pune, dousing ops underway

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A massive fire broke out in a godown located in the Gangadham area of Pune, on Sunday.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet.

After receiving the information, the fire tenders reached the spot. The locals also gathered at the site. A dousing operation is currently underway.

"A total of 22 fire tenders are in place to control the fire. Around 20 to 25 godowns of different materials were gutted in the fire. Some nearby residents are being evacuated", said the Pune Fire Department.

More details are awaited.

Also Read

Fire breaks out at firecracker godown in Gujarat's Amreli district

Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Man sets godown on fire in Maharashtra's Thane district; no casualties

Massive fire breaks out at market in Assam's Jorhat, 150 shops gutted

Strength of disaster management that India has is becoming example: PM Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructs to start plantation campaign from July 1-7

4 wagons of goods train on way to Vedanta plant derail in Odisha's Rayagada

Water level of Brahmaputra River in Assam rises due to incessant rain

Empty rake of local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty, train ops hit

Topics :MaharashtraPuneFire accident

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story