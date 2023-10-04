Home / India News / 100 students of PE institute in MP fall sick; food poisoning suspected

100 students of PE institute in MP fall sick; food poisoning suspected

Some of them are seriously ill, but the situation is under control, the official said

Press Trust of India Gwalior
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nearly 100 students of a government-run physical education institute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were rushed to a hospital after suffering from suspected food poisoning, officials said on Wednesday.

The students had consumed a paneer (cottage cheese) dish, they said, adding that food at the mess (of the institute) was being examined.

Around 100 students of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education were on Tuesday brought to the government-run Jayarogya Hospital, its superintendent RKS Dhakad said.

They fell ill possibly due to food poisoning, he said.

"They had eaten paneer sabji which might have resulted in the food poisoning," he said.

Some of them are seriously ill, but the situation is under control, the official said.

The institute's registrar, Amit Yadav, said some students fell ill on Tuesday and it was suspected that they suffered from viral fever.

However, a medical examination found infection and by Tuesday evening, nearly 100 students fell ill, he said.

Yadav said nearly 70 of the students are doing well after undergoing medication, while all the students are under medical observation and none of them is serious.

The food consumed by students in the mess is being examined, he said.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

NMC notification on new medical colleges should be kept in abeyance: TN CM

India shines brighter than ever: PM on best ever medal haul in Asian Games

Got political clearance to travel abroad after filing plea: Delhi Mayor

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to Indian Air Force

ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee; asks to join investigation

Topics :Madhya Pradeshfood poisoning

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story