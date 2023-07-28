Home / India News / 10th meeting on military cooperation between India, Malaysia held in Delhi

10th meeting on military cooperation between India, Malaysia held in Delhi

The 10th meeting of the sub committee on military cooperation between India and Malaysia was held here, officials said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The meeting took place on Thursday, the defence ministry said in a statement here.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The 10th meeting of the sub committee on military cooperation between India and Malaysia was held here, officials said on Friday.

The existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed during the meeting and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest, they said.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad, while the Malaysian side was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff, Defence Operations and Training Division Maj Gen Dato' Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz, they said.

The meeting took place on Thursday, the defence ministry said in a statement here.

"During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest. Both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements," it said.

The Indian side highlighted the potential of the its defence industry with the capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans, it said.

Both the co-chairs also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which will be held at the level of Defence Secretary in India in September, it added.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the enhanced strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law," the statement said.

The enhanced strategic partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015, it added.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

RBSE 10th Result 2023 set to release today at 1 pm, here's the full details

PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award: Minister

India 'indispensable' to achieve free, open Indo-Pacific: Japan FM Hayashi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on cash transfer spree in election year

Monsoon session: Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, monkeypox cases, and more

RS chairman Dhankhar's all-party meeting fails to break Parliament logjam

Topics :IndiaMalaysia

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story