Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on cash transfer spree in election year

The Ashok Gehlot government in election-bound Rajasthan is actively transferring money under its social security schemes to the beneficiaries. The state goes to polls in November-December.

The state has so far transferred more than Rs. 1,540 crore to over 10.7 million beneficiaries under various schemes, including social security pension, Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy, and cattle rearers who lost milch cattle due to the lumpy disease and others.



In the second phase, the chief minister on Thursday directly transferred over Rs. 155 crore to the bank accounts of over 3.6 million beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme.



In the first phase, 1.4 million registered consumers had received approximately Rs. 60 crore on June 5.



The scheme aims to provide affordable gas cylinders to 7.6 million consumers at just Rs. 500, as announced by the chief minister in the 2023-24 Budget.



“Families selected under the Ujjwala scheme, along with those having gas connections of BPL category, are eligible for the scheme’s benefits,” a senior finance department official said.



Meanwhile, the state plans to distribute essential items under the Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme to around 10 million beneficiaries every month under National Food Securities Act (NFSA), which will cost around Rs. 300 crore per month.

Gehlot transferred more than Rs. 1,005 crore to over 5.1 million pensioners of social security through direct benefit transfer on July 11. The official said these pensioners had received the increased minimum social security pension of Rs. 1,000 per month for May-June. A provision has been made for an increase of 15 per cent per annum in the social security pension.



On June 16, Gehlot transferred Rs. 175 crore to 42,000 cattle rearers in the lump disease economic assistance disbursement programme. The cattle rearers, whose milch cattle died of lumpy disease, were given Rs. 40,000 each for two cattle per family.