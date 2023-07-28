Home / Politics / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on cash transfer spree in election year

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on cash transfer spree in election year

In the first phase, 1.4 million registered consumers had received approximately Rs. 60 crore on June 5

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Ashok Gehlot government in election-bound Rajasthan is actively transferring money under its social security schemes to the beneficiaries. The state goes to polls in November-December.

The state has so far transferred more than Rs. 1,540 crore to over 10.7 million beneficiaries under various schemes, including social security pension, Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy, and cattle rearers who lost milch cattle due to the lumpy disease and others.
 
In the second phase, the chief minister on Thursday directly transferred over Rs. 155 crore to the bank accounts of over 3.6 million beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme.
 
In the first phase, 1.4 million registered consumers had received approximately Rs. 60 crore on June 5.
 
The scheme aims to provide affordable gas cylinders to 7.6 million consumers at just Rs. 500, as announced by the chief minister in the 2023-24 Budget.
 
“Families selected under the Ujjwala scheme, along with those having gas connections of BPL category, are eligible for the scheme’s benefits,” a senior finance department official said. 
 
Meanwhile, the state plans to distribute essential items under the Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme to around 10 million beneficiaries every month under National Food Securities Act (NFSA), which will cost around Rs. 300 crore per month.
Gehlot transferred more than Rs. 1,005 crore to over 5.1 million pensioners of social security through direct benefit transfer on July 11. The official said these pensioners had received the increased minimum social security pension of Rs. 1,000 per month for May-June. A provision has been made for an increase of 15 per cent per annum in the social security pension.
 
On June 16, Gehlot transferred Rs. 175 crore to 42,000 cattle rearers in the lump disease economic assistance disbursement programme. The cattle rearers, whose milch cattle died of lumpy disease, were given Rs. 40,000 each for two cattle per family. 

Also Read

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

INDIA alliance plans visit to Manipur to assess situation first-hand

Will assess Manipur situation to make recommendations to govt: Oppn leaders

India will soon become global player in semiconductor industry: Gujarat CM

In greed for power, BJP playing with women's respect, alleges Rahul Gandhi

'Ulterior political motives': Oppn slams govt over extension to ED's Mishra

Topics :Rajasthan governmentAshok Gehlot

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story