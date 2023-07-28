Monsoon session: Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, monkeypox cases, and more

No proposal to amend anti-defection law: Govt



The Centre has no proposal to amend the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution or the anti-defection law, according to a written reply by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha.



Twenty-seven confirmed cases of monkeypox disease were reported in the country, including 12 from Kerala and 15 from Delhi, the Centre said.



Sex ratio at birth improves to 933 in 2022-23

The sex ratio at birth has improved by 15 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23, Union Minister Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha.





Over 71,000 cases pending in high courts

Over 71,000 cases are pending in high courts for more than 30 years, Lok Sabha was told on Friday. The House was also told that over 101,000 cases which are more than 30 years old are pending in lower courts.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has made a conscious effort to put women at the centre of the national conversation on health, which has ensured their equal participation in it, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said women account for around 49 per cent of Ayushman card recipients.