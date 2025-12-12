11 consequential rail accidents in FY26 so far, says Indian Railways

Indian Railways witnessed 11 consequential railway accidents in the first eight months of FY26, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

“It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 were 1,711 (average 171 per annum), which have declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (up to November 2025),” the minister said.

According to officials in the Railways Ministry, safety interventions by the national transporter in the last few years have helped bring down accidents significantly.

“For context, 2020-21, which was the year of the coronavirus pandemic, saw 22 rail accidents. During this year, rail operations were not even happening on a normal basis for a large part. In contrast, this financial year, with passenger volumes slated to be among the highest, has seen only 11 accidents so far,” an official said.