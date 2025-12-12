Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

The Census will be carried out in two phases: the Houselisting and Housing Census between April and September 2026, followed by the Population Enumeration in February 2027

Census 2027
Census 2027
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore for conducting the 2027 Census, setting the stage for what is described as the world’s largest administrative and statistical exercise.
 
According to the government, the Census will be carried out in two phases: the Houselisting and Housing Census between April and September 2026, followed by the Population Enumeration in February 2027. 
 
For Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Population Enumeration will be held earlier, in September 2026.
 
The Population Enumeration phase will also include caste data, as announced by the Cabinet earlier this year.
 
During the briefing, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that around 3 million field functionaries will carry out the exercise. 
 
"The last census was conducted in 2011. The 2021 census could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the next one is scheduled for 2027... This is a massive exercise, and full preparations have been made to conduct it in a well-planned manner, with extensive use of digital technologies," Vaishnaw said.
 
He also added that the 2027 round will also mark India’s first fully digital Census, with data collection to be done through mobile applications available on both Android and iOS. 
 
Census 2027 will be India’s 16th Census and the eighth since Independence. It will include information on housing, amenities, demography, religion, caste, language, migration and economic activity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Appropriation Bill in Lok Sabha

We are immune, says SC, flags half-baked commentary on pending cases

Maharashtra brings IAS officers under purview of Lokayukta with amendment

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Topics :censusUnion CabinetBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story