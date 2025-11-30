Home / India News / Cyclone Ditwah: Stranded Indians in Sri Lanka reach Thiruvananthapuram

Cyclone Ditwah: Stranded Indians in Sri Lanka reach Thiruvananthapuram

IAF aircraft operated from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram reached here by 7.30 pm, according to the spokesperson

Cyclone
Conducting multiple missions, IAF helicopters have airlifted a total of 57 Sri Lankan Army personnel from Diyathalawa Army Camp and Colombo to Kotmale. | File Image
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Over 200 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah were evacuated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and brought to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday, a Defence spokesman said.

IAF aircraft operated from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram reached here by 7.30 pm, according to the spokesperson,  Another 135 personnel are expected to land by 11 pm in C-130 J aircraft, a press release said.

According to the Defence spokesperson, IAF's IL-76 and C-130J heavy lift carriers, which were used to deliver rescue material and NDRF teams to the island nation, were used for the evacuation of stranded passengers.

IAF continues to extend critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to the people of Sri Lanka as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the severe humanitarian impact caused by recent natural calamities in the region, the press release said.

Conducting multiple missions, IAF helicopters have airlifted a total of 57 Sri Lankan Army personnel from Diyathalawa Army Camp and Colombo to Kotmale.

Kotmale is the landslide-affected area in the central province of Sri Lanka, which is totally cut off by road.

A hybrid mission was undertaken by the IAF, wherein Garud Commandos were dropped near the stranded civilians and then guided to pre-identified landing sites, where they were picked up by the helicopter crew, the spokesperson said.

A total of 55 civilians, which included Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankan survivors, were successfully evacuated to Colombo. Operating round the clock, the two Indian helicopters have flown more than 12 sorties for the rescue operations till now, the press release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Battle of the rolls in Bengal: How SIR is deepening political faultlines

SIR to dominate Opposition's agenda in Winter Session of Parliament

NIA team raids house in Bihar village in connection with Delhi blast

Delhi's Jan-Nov average AQI lowest since 2018, barring lockdown year: CAQM

Insurance, 8 other economic Bills to be taken up in Winter Session

Topics :Cyclonesri lankaThiruvananthapuram airport

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story