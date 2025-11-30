Cyclone Ditwah: Stranded Indians in Sri Lanka reach Thiruvananthapuram

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Over 200 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah were evacuated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and brought to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday, a Defence spokesman said.

IAF aircraft operated from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram reached here by 7.30 pm, according to the spokesperson, Another 135 personnel are expected to land by 11 pm in C-130 J aircraft, a press release said.

According to the Defence spokesperson, IAF's IL-76 and C-130J heavy lift carriers, which were used to deliver rescue material and NDRF teams to the island nation, were used for the evacuation of stranded passengers.

IAF continues to extend critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to the people of Sri Lanka as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the severe humanitarian impact caused by recent natural calamities in the region, the press release said.