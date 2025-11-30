Parties press for clarity on SIR and key bills ahead of Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin from Monday, with the Opposition at an all-party meeting on the eve of the session demanding a discussion over the Election Commission’s (EC) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have sought government replies on questions ranging from the impact of air pollution in Delhi, whether the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invested in the Adani Group, new labour codes, and the impact of US tariffs.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has sought to know if the government has proposed amendments to the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, and the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, to limit supplier liability, including defining a cap on equipment suppliers’ liability.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from December 1 to December 19, 2025, with a total of 15 sittings. The government has listed two Bills for consideration and passing, and 10 Bills for introduction, consideration, and passing. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 will also be presented, discussed, and voted upon. Some of the key Bills listed are the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, Securities Markets Code Bill, Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, Atomic Energy Bill, National Highways (Amendment) Bill, and Higher Education Commission of India Bill. At the customary session-eve all-party meeting, Opposition parties also demanded a discussion on national security in the context of the bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh termed the all-party meeting a mere formality since the government has made its intentions clear by listing a subject for a short-duration discussion without any consultation with the Opposition. “This session of 15 days will be the shortest in parliamentary history. The Modi government has listed 13 Bills for passage. Of these, one replaces an ordinance and two have gone through a committee of the Lok Sabha. So ten Bills have not been examined by the Standing Committee concerned,” Ramesh, who attended the all-party meeting, posted on X. “It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India's democracy and parliamentary traditions,” Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi told reporters. “We will not allow the House to function if discussion is not held on SIR,” Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav said after the meeting. Trinamool Congress’ Kalyan Banerjee alleged that 40 people have lost their lives during the conduct of the SIR.

Fifty leaders of 36 political parties attended the meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and his two deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan attended the meeting. “Parliament should not be stalled and it should function smoothly. The government will keep discussing with all parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House,” Rijiju said. On the Opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR, Rijiju said the agenda of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) this evening. Why has the EC extended the Special Intensive Revision?

The EC on Sunday extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories. In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7. EC sources said the additional week is being given for sharing the details of absent, shifted, deceased, and duplicate electors by booth-level officers (BLOs) with the BLAs appointed by political parties before the draft rolls are published “so as to ensure full transparency”.