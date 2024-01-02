Home / India News / 112 Rohingyas among 744 infiltrators nabbed along Tripura border in 2023

112 Rohingyas among 744 infiltrators nabbed along Tripura border in 2023

This number was the highest in the last three years, with the BSF Tripura Frontier nabbing 369 infiltrators in 2022 and 208 in 2021, an official said.

"In 2023, the BSF arrested a total of 744 infiltrators and of them, 112 are Rohingyas, 337 are Bangladeshis and 295 are Indians. This was the highest number of arrests of infiltrators in the frontier state in the last three years," he said.
Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
A total of 744 people, including 112 Rohingyas, were arrested by the BSF while they were trying to illegally enter India from Bangladesh through the international border in Tripura, an official said on Tuesday.

He said BSF personnel have also seized contraband items such as banned cough syrup, cannabis, Yaba tablets and brown sugar worth a total of Rs 41.82 crore.

Besides, 4 kg of gold was also seized, the officer said.

Over the years, the BSF Tripura Frontier has performed multifarious responsibilities in fighting insurgency, maintaining the border's sanctity and preventing all kinds of trans-border crimes while working under adverse climatic conditions in remote and inhospitable terrain, he added.

Tripura shares 856 km of the international border with Bangladesh.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

