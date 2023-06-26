Home / India News / 12 bunkers created by militants destroyed in Manipur in last 24 hrs: Police

12 bunkers created by militants destroyed in Manipur in last 24 hrs: Police

The Manipur police said that the situation is tense but under control in some places with some sporadic incidents but normal in most districts of the state

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
As many as 12 bunkers allegedly constructed by millitants were destroyed by police and central security forces in various districts in violence-hit Manipur in the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Manipur police stated that the state police and central forces conducted a search operation in Tamenglong, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Kakching districts and destroyed 12 bunkers both in the Hill and the Valley.

"During the search three 51 mm mortar shells, and three 84 mm mortar shells were found in the paddy field of Sahumphai village and one IED was found in a paddy field between Kangvai and S. Kotlian villages. The mortar shells and IED were demolished at the spot by the State Bomb Disposal Team," said the statement.

The Manipur police said that the situation is tense but under control in some places with some sporadic incidents but normal in most districts of the state.

They have arrested 135 persons in connection with curfew violations, theft in abandoned houses, arson cases etc, the statement said.

"A total of 1100 arms, 13702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far. Flag marches, area domination, cordon and search operations are continuing in various parts of the state," the statement added.

The police have appealed to the general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy to the state, to clarify any rumour by dialling - 9233522822 of the Central Control room, and also to return and deposit arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Manipur police and central forces have conducted patrolling, flag marches and cordon, search operations in vulnerable areas of the state.

Topics :ManipurviolenceBunkersmilitants

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

