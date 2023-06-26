Home / India News / 'What's happening in India', PM Modi asks Nadda after returning from visit

'What's happening in India', PM Modi asks Nadda after returning from visit

Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
After returning to India from his foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP president J P Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India, party leaders, who had gone to receive him at the airport here, said.

Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

"He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said the prime minister asked what was happening in the country and how was the party's public outreach programme going on.

"We apprised him about that," he said.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

