'12 peace accords signed, 10.9K youth gave up arms in Northeast': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced a significant milestone in the government's efforts to bring peace to the Northeast region. Since 2019, 12 important peace accords have been signed with various armed outfits, marking a major breakthrough in the region's journey towards stability.

These peace accords have had a tangible impact, with 10,900 youth laying down their arms and joining the mainstream.

"After our Government came to power, we spoke with all armed outfits (in the Northeast). From 2019 till date, 12 important peace accords have been signed...10,900 youth have given up arms and joined the mainstream. I was recently in Bodoland; thousands of youth are now walking the path of development," Home Minister Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

Shah's recent visit to Bodoland is a testament to the government's commitment to the region's development. He witnessed firsthand the transformation taking place, with thousands of youth now embracing the path of development and progress.

There has been significant improvement in the security situation in the North Eastern (NE) States since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been a 71 per cent reduction in insurgency incidents, 60 per cent in Security Forces casualties and 82 per cent in Civilian deaths in 2023, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, North East Division.

The North East region of India comprises eight states--Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura--each with its own distinct history and identity. The region shares its borders with Bhutan, China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh and has been one of the most sensitive regions in India. Since 1947, its history has been marred by insurgency and underdevelopment.

Long-pending disputes between various states in the Northeast had been a major concern in the region's development. Many decades-long disputes are finally being permanently resolved through the proactive efforts of the central government. This has pushed integration and trust and paved the way forward for long-term peace and progress.

ANVC Peace Accord (2014): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed with Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) and ANVC/B on 24.09.2014, following which 751cadres/workers of ANVC groups surrendered their arms and disbanded on 15.12.2014.

NLFT(SD) Peace Agreement (2019): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT/SD) on 10.08.2019, following which 88 cadres ofNLFT(SD) surrendered with 44 arms.

Bru Agreement (2020): On 16.01.2020, representatives of Bru migrants signed an agreement for the permanent settlement of Bru(Reang) families in Tripura with a financial assistance package of around Rs. 661.00 crore.

Bodo Peace Accord (2020): A Memorandum of Settlement(MoS) was signed on 27.1.2020 with Bodo Groups of Assam to solve the long pending Bodo issue following which 1615 cadres ofNDFB groups surrendered on 30.1.2020 and disbanded on March 9-10, 2020.

Karbi Peace Accord (2021): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed on 04.09.2021 with representatives of Karbi Groups to end the decades-old crisis in the Karbi Anglong area ofAssam, following which over 1000 armed cadres have abjured violence and joined the mainstream of society.

Adivasi Peace Accord (2022): On 15.09.2022, representatives of 8 Adivasi groups signed a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) to end the decades-old crisis of Adivasis and tea garden workers in Assam. Following this, 1182 cadres of Adivasi groups joined the mainstream by laying down arms.

DNLA Peace Agreement (2023): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed on 27.04.2023 with Dimasa National Liberation Army/ Dimasa Peoples' Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) of Assam to end the insurgency in Dima Hasao District of Assam. Following this, 181 cadres of DNLA joined the mainstream by laying down their arms on 28.10.2023.

UNLF Peace Agreement (2023): A Peace Agreement on Ground Rules with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a valley-based Manipuri armed group, was signed on 29.11.2023. As per the agreement, UNLF has agreed to return to the mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and the laws of the land.

ULFA Peace Agreement (2023): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed on 29.12.2023 with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). As per the agreement, ULFA has agreed to abjure the path of violence, surrender all arms/ammunition, disband their armed organization and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law and uphold the integrity of the country.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states and participated in a public gathering on the fourth and final day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Addressing the 57th Annual Conference of ABSU, Shah reflected on the peace established in Bodoland since the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement in 2020. He assured that the central government would implement 100 per cent of the agreement's provisions to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Shah stated that despite initial scepticism from the Congress party, the Assam government and the Centre have implemented approximately 82 per cent of the agreement's provisions.

"This event is a testament to the peace established in Bodoland. I still remember January 27, 2020, when the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Peace Agreement was signed. Congress used to mock me, saying that there would never be peace in Bodoland and that the agreement would become a joke, but today, the Assam government and the Centre have implemented almost 82 per cent of the agreement's provisions," Shah said.

Shah affirmed that the Modi government would fully implement the agreement's provisions within the next two years, ensuring lasting peace in the BTR region.

The Home Minister further stated that, under the provisions of the agreement, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was removed from the entire Bodoland region on April 1, 2022. Shah highlighted the progress and development the region has achieved since the signing of the peace accord.

Meanwhile, last year in the month of November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that more than 10,000 youths gave up arms and violence in Assam due to peace accords.