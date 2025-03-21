LIVE news: Passenger found dead on Air India flight after plane lands in Lucknow

A passenger, identified as Asifullah Ansari, was found dead onboard an Air India flight (AI2845) after the aircraft landed in Lucknow from Delhi today. London's Heathrow Airport will remain closed for at least 24 hours after a fire at a nearby electrical substation led to a power outage. London's Heathrow Airport will remain closed for at least 24 hours after a fire at a nearby electrical substation led to a power outage.

A federal judge has ordered immigration officials not to deport an Indian student who was detained by the Trump Administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda in the latest battle over speech on US college campuses. US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered that Badar Khan Suri shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order. Suri's attorney wrote in an earlier court filing that Suri was targeted because of his social media posts and his wife's identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University. "Dr Suri is an academic, not an activist," his attorney Hassan Ahmad wrote in a court filing on Thursday.

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te has said that the island's defence budget will exceed 3 per cent of its economic output as it overhauls its military in the face of the rising threat from China. Along with the latest equipment much of it from the United States, the military is seeking funds to retain more service people with higher pay and to lengthen compulsory national service from four months to one year.