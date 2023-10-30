Home / India News / 120,000 job openings recorded in Aug, Sep across key Indian cities: Report

120,000 job openings recorded in Aug, Sep across key Indian cities: Report

According to the report by Apna.co, a leading jobs and professional networking platform, there was a significant 61 per cent year-on-year increase in women applicants during July-September 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
This growth was accompanied by a notable increase in job postings, reaching 2,13,000 compared to 1,70,000 in the same period in 2022, it added

Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
There has been a significant surge in hiring demand ahead of the festive season as over 1.2 lakh job openings were recorded in August and September 2023 across key Indian cities, as per a report.

According to the report by Apna.co, a leading jobs and professional networking platform, there was a significant 61 per cent year-on-year increase in women applicants during July-September 2023.

"The increase in women applicants indicates a growing demand for women professionals across industries, as companies tend to experience heightened activity during the festive season, especially in sectors like e-commerce, retail and hospitality," the report said.

The festive season saw active participation from leading companies like Bajaj, Axis Bank, Paytm, Flipkart and Reliance, which offered attractive incentives to secure top talent and boosted hiring for various roles like sales, marketing, finance, HR and business development.

According to apna.co, the platform witnessed a substantial increase in employer engagement from July to September 2023, with 78,000 new employers joining the platform, a significant rise from 42,000 in 2022.

This growth was accompanied by a notable increase in job postings, reaching 2,13,000 compared to 1,70,000 in the same period in 2022, it added.

"We've observed a significant rise in women applicants and changing job seeker preferences over the past year," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate further transformations in the employment landscape as we continue to empower professionals and bridge the gap between job seekers and employers," he noted.

Topics :jobs Employment job openings

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

