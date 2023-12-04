Home / India News / 13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur village

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur village

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, official said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals

Photo: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

At least 13 people were killed in a gun-battle between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district said.

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.

Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

12 bunkers created by militants destroyed in Manipur in last 24 hrs: Police

New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

Turkey strikes Kurdish militants in Iraq after warning for Ankara bombing

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against deepfakes, artificial intelligence

GRSE delivers India's 'largest-ever' survey vessel to navy: Official

Cyclone Michaung severely impacts MSMEs, puts Chennai on standstill

Foreign tourist arrivals in India yet to reach pre-Covid levels: Reddy

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Dec 11

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Manipur

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story