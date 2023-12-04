Cyclone Michaung severely impacts MSMEs, puts Chennai on standstill

Triggering fears of a repeat of the 2015 deluge, Chennai and nearby districts were brought to a standstill on Monday as relentless rains pounded various parts, leading to inundation. While several manufacturing units were shut, industry insiders indicate that micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were the worst affected, with losses amounting to almost Rs 7,000 crore.

The Chennai Municipal Corporation has reportedly said that the city has not experienced such heavy rains in the last 47 years. While the floods affected normal life, airline and train services were also affected with stoppage of operations and cancellations. Based on media reports, cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of Tuesday, lay near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains. According to a source with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), by tomorrow, rains will come down.

According to the government, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) is continuously monitoring and clearing the hurdles within the industrial parks using patrol teams. “Only essential supply companies are run during this cyclone for ensuring continuous supply of commodities to the general public. Clearing the fallen tree, restoration of power, water supply to the companies, pumping out of water inundation is being done,” a source said about the industrial sector.

A spokesperson of Hyundai Motor India said that its Sriperumbudur factory operations were suspended for the day, considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions.

On the other hand, the MSME sector in and around the city were the worst affected, especially in clusters like Ambattur, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram. “MSMEs were the worst hit. Based on our estimates, losses to the industry will be to the tune of around Rs 7,000 crore and industrial estates, housing MSMEs, were severely flooded,” said Suresh Krishnamurthy, president of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and chief executive officer of India Cements Capital.

Ambattur, the largest small-scale industrial estate in South Asia, was among the worst affected, with more than 1,750 companies affected. “It is very early to assess losses. However, a lot of high-value machines are involved. Water logging is up to the height of 3-4 feet at the Northern side of Ambattur Industrial Estate and also a good area under the Southern side. The entire business is affected. Authorities are helping us to tide over the crisis,” said G Aravind, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer’s Association.

Many parts of the state capital and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur came under sheets of water even as the government machinery was deployed to clear the stagnant water and inundation.

"Cyclonic storm 'MICHAUNG' centered over the west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwestwards at a speed of 8 KMPH, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the same region on December 4. It is likely to move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam (AP) during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm. As many as 70 flights arriving at and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains.

(With inputs from PTI)