Home / India News / 14,007 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2021: Govt in Parliament

14,007 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2021: Govt in Parliament

As many as 14,007 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2021, Parliament was informed on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As many as 14,007 cyber fraud cases were registered in 2021, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said "total number of cyber fraud cases which includes...frauds committed through online apps is 14,007 in 2021 (latest published data pertains to the year 2021)."

RBI issued regulatory guidelines on digital lending on September 2, 2022 aimed at firming up the regulatory framework for digital lending while enhancing customer protection and making the digital lending ecosystem safe and sound, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

As many as 1,062 complaints related to digital lending apps' received by the Offices of the RBI Ombudsman (ORBIOs) against REs under Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021 (RB-IOS) were received between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, he said.

This regulatory framework is based on the principle that lending business can be carried out only by entities that are either regulated by it or entities permitted to do so under any other law, he said.

All the Regulated Entities (REs) are required to comply with the said guidelines on digital lending, he said.

Compliance with these guidelines are examined on sample basis during supervisory assessment and any non-compliance observed is taken up for rectification apart from initiating supervisory/enforcement action, as deemed fit.

The Enforcement Department of RBI has not imposed any monetary penalty on REs for non-compliance with guidelines on digital lending issued on September 9, 2022.

In reply to another question, Karad said, the 'Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014', was notified by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which covers norms related to unclaimed deposits and outlines details of utilisation of fund.

As a result of various steps undertaken to return the unclaimed deposits to their rightful owners/claimants, total Rs 5,729 crore has been transferred from the fund to banks towards refund of settling unclaimed deposits, in last five years, he said.

RBI has also launched campaign '100 Days 100 Pays for banks to trace and settle top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district of the country within 100 days, from June 1, 2023 to September 8, 2023, he said.

Also Read

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

Market regulator Sebi mulls consolidated framework for cyber security

Ajit Pawar won't become Maha CM, he is aware of this fact: Fadnavis

US Embassy in India shifting customer service center to new platform

Yamuna floodwater yet to recede, despair grips farmers at relief camps

Lessors have applied for deregistration of 54 Go First planes: Govt

PM Modi to inaugurate IECC complex at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday

Topics :Cyber fraudcyber security

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story