Lessors have applied for deregistration of 54 Go First planes: Govt

"Processing of the applications by DGCA is subject to the outcome of the cases before National Company Law Tribunal, Delhi and the hon'ble High Court of Delhi," MoS said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Lessors have sought deregistration of 54 aircraft of Go First and aviation regulator DGCA is closely monitoring the situation since the airline announced cancellation of flights in May, the government said on Monday.

Cash-strapped budget carrier Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received applications from lessors for deregistration of a total number of 54 aircraft leased to Go First.

"Processing of the applications by DGCA is subject to the outcome of the cases before National Company Law Tribunal, Delhi and the hon'ble High Court of Delhi," he said.

The minister also said the regulator has been closely monitoring the situation since Go First on May 2 announced cancellation of their flights and their application for insolvency filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC).

"In the wake of suspension of operations by Go First, airlines have been advised to self regulate the air fares and maintain reasonable price levels and also to introduce new flights on the sectors that had substantial number of Go First flights," he noted.

Singh said a total number of 358 leased aircraft have been removed from Indian Civil Aircraft registry since January 2018 till date.

In a separate written reply, the minister said that presently, airlines are not facing parking issues at airports.

"The total number of aircraft parking stands available at airports owned by Airports Authority of India (AAI) is 731. Further, upgradation of infrastructure including construction of parking stands at airports is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport developers from time to time depending on the availability of land, traffic demand etc," he said.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Next Story