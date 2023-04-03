Home / India News / 140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

Total match views on Day 1 on the OTT platform JioCinema touched a whopping 500 million

BS Reporter
140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, up over 47 per cent in comparison to last year. 

Around 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the opening ceremony with 130 million watching the first match involving Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Disney Star stated in a press release. 

Total match views on Day 1 on the OTT platform JioCinema touched a whopping 500 million.

“We are humbled with the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans. This also reiterates the popularity of TATA IPL as the premier Cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best in-class coverage and customization at scale,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star.

Topics :disneyIPLOTT platforms

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Also Read

What makes India's top OTT stories click?

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Delhi consumer grievances redressal: Upload pics of products, bills via app

Eight states form committees to supervise direct selling activities

Delhi records 429 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate rises to 16.09%

Nearly 70 countries still contaminated by mines, people being killed: UN

Next Story