156 roads, one NH closed in HP as rain continues to lash parts of state

Moderate rain continued in some parts of the state with Katula logging the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm, since Friday evening, the meteorological department said

The number of power water supply schemes affected by the rain in the state stand at 383, the SEOC said. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
A total of 156 roads including National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road) were closed for vehicular movement in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning as rain continues to lash parts of the state, officials said.

Moderate rain continued in some parts of the state with Katula logging the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm, since Friday evening, the meteorological department said.

During this period Palampur recorded 68 mm rainfall, followed by 60 mm in Baijnath, 58.4 mm in Mandi, 56.4 mm in Guler, 53 mm in Dharamshala, 51.4 mm in Kufri, 50 mm in Shimla and Jogindernagar each, 48.6 mm in Naina Devi, 46.6 mm in Kangra, 46 mm in Nagrota Suriyanas, it said.

The National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road) was closed at Malling Nallah in Kinnaur district following landslide and falling of shooting stones.

A maximum of 94 roads are closed in Shimla, 46 in Mandi, ten in Kangra, three in Kullu and one each in Bilapsur, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts due to rains, landslide and flash floods as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The number of power water supply schemes affected by the rain in the state stand at 383, the SEOC said.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, the state's rainfall deficit till date stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 561.8 mm rainfall against an average of 686.5 mm.

According to the officials, 168 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till Friday, while 30 are still missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,324 crore, they said.


Topics :Himachal Pradeshmonsoon rainfallIndian monsoon

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

