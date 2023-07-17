Home / India News / 15th batch of 6,200 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath amid tight security

15th batch of 6,200 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath amid tight security

As many as 2,29,221 devotees have paid obeisance at the Amarnath shrine since the annual pilgrimage began on July 1.

Press Trust of India Jammu
File photo | A total of 6,648 pilgrims left in a convoy of 241 vehicles for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the onward journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva. Courtesy: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 15th batch of more than 6,200 Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here early on Monday morning amid tight security, officials said.

As many as 2,29,221 devotees have paid obeisance at the Amarnath shrine since the annual pilgrimage began on July 1.

A total of 6,648 pilgrims left in a convoy of 241 vehicles for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the onward journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva.

Officials said 3,686 pilgrims, headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 132 vehicles while another convoy of 109 vehicles carrying 2,998 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp at 3.30 am and 3.45 am, respectively.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

On-the-spot registration of pilgrims starts in Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official

Amid tight security, 10th batch of 7,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath

Yamuna's water level rises slightly to 205.58 mt, still above danger mark

One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu district

India, US to boost ties, look for alternatives to fund energy transition

Enforcement Directorate searches premises linked to TN Minister Ponmudy

Committee bans use of mobile phones, photography in Kedarnath Temple

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsJammu

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story