161.34 sq km of land available with Archaeological Survey of India: Govt

The total land available with the Archaeological Survey of India is 161.34 sq km according to the Government Land Information System (GLIS) portal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

"ASI has 161.19 sq km land available around the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and 0.15 sq km of office building/staff quarters belonging to 39 Circles/Mini-Circle of the ASI. Hence, the total land available with ASI is 161.34 sq km as per the Government Land Information System (GLIS) portal of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," he said.

He was asked about the details of land belonging to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country, with state-wise details.

Asked whether any state government agencies or public sector enterprises have encroached the land of ASI, the minister responded, "Yes".

In his response, he shared state-wise data on land available with the ASI.

He also shared details on ASI sites facing encroachments in some of the states. These sites -- Cachari ruins in Assam; ancient mound in Buxar, Bihar; ruined fort, Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, and a large temple in front of Panch Marhia Madanpur, Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On steps taken against the move, he said the encroachments in the protected monuments and areas are removed as per the provisions contained in the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains 1958 (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010 and Rules framed thereunder.

"In order to contain the encroachments and remove them, the Superintending Archaeologist in charge of the Circles have been vested with the powers of an Estate Officer to issue eviction notices/orders to the encroachers under Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

"They are also authorised to issue show cause notices under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains 1958 (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010 and Rules 1959 followed by a direction to the District Collector/Magistrate by Central Government to remove such encroachment under section 19 (2) of the Act and Section 38 (2) of the Rule," he said.

The minister added that assistance in containing and removing encroachments is also sought from the respective state government or police force and where there are no fruitful results, "actions are initiated against the encroachers by filing cases in the court of law".

In addition to the regular watch and ward staff, private security personnel, state police guards and CISF have also been provided for the safety and security of selected monuments, he said.

There are a total of 3,693 heritage sites in India protected by the ASI.

Twenty-four monuments and sites in the country are "untraceable", the Parliament was informed in August last year.