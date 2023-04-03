Home / India News / 'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand

'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand

He also instructed the officials to streamline the pension claim process for the labourers and to regularise the labour laws for the safety, health and working conditions of the workers

New Delhi
'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said Rozgar Mela will be organised across the national capital to create large-scale job opportunities for labourers.

He chaired a high-level meeting with the officials of the Labour Department at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was focused on reviewing the smooth implementation of labour welfare schemes run by the Delhi Government.

The minister has directed that pending scholarships for the children of labourers who have applied through the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be released soon after the completion of the verification process of the applicants.

He also instructed the officials to streamline the pension claim process for the labourers and to regularise the labour laws for the safety, health and working conditions of the workers.

To generate more jobs in the national capital, Anand instructed the officials to organise Rozgar Mela' in each of the 70 constituencies of Delhi to create job opportunities for the labourers.

The Rozgar Mela will connect the workers with relevant government schemes being run by the Labour department so that benefits of the schemes reach them in a time-bound manner, he added.

Topics :Labour MinistryDelhilabour Law

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Also Read

Prez approves appointment of AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand as Delhi minister

No irregularities found in engagement of guest teachers : AAP minister

1 mn youth to be appointed in coming months: Vaishnaw on Rojgar Mela launch

Maha Kumbh in 2025 will showcase 'New Uttar Pradesh', 'New India'

PM Modi to virtually address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa on Nov 24

Covid-19: Masks mandatory in Haryana for health workers, says Anil Vij

Modi praising CBI as it is dancing to his tune, targeting his rivals: AAP

Maharashtra logs 248 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 3,532

Nearly 28 most wanted gangsters hiding in 14 countries, says report

ED arrested 374 people in 5 years, directors of companies among them: Govt

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story