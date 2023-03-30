Home / India News / 17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Heavy rain, accompanied by a storm, lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday evening.

Agencies New Delhi
Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Heavy rain, accompanied by a storm, lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday evening. As many as 17 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

These flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun, an airport official said.

It started raining with strong winds in Delhi-NCR after dark clouds covered the sky in the evening. In Delhi and Noida, it started raining after a strong thunderstorm on second consecutive day on Thursday. Due to this, the temperature has once again registered a drop.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted cloudy weather and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR over the next three to four days.

Dr Naresh, Scientist, IMD said, "Yesterday's rain was due to a western disturbance. In the coming two days, in whole North-West India including western Himalaya region, there is a possibility of rainfall, thunderstorm & hailstorm. The temperature all over India is normal and there is no possibility of a heatwave as of now."

Apart from this, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall will occur over Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on March 31 and over Uttarakhand on April 1.

The IMD has advised the farmers to keep the already harvested produce in a safe place.

 

Topics :Delhi-NCRheavy rains

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

