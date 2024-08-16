Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 19 arrested for vandalism and violence at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

19 arrested for vandalism and violence at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday

police
Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.

The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at workplace.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: EC set to announce schedule for Assembly elections today

Isro's Earth observation satellite lifts off: Its link to Gaganyaan mission

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

ANC pays tribute to PVC awardees with 78-swimmers 'Independence Day Swim'

Opposition parties in the state have accused the police of not taking adequate action when the vandalism and violence took place at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday evening that two floors of its emergency ward have been destroyed, medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment severely damaged.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CM Mamata accuses BJP, CPI(M) of trying to trigger Bangladesh-like protests

Kolkata doc rape-murder: FAIMA continues nationwide halt of OPD services

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty 100 pts; Nifty SmallCap gains 1%

Days after EC's directive, J-K transfers officials ahead of Assembly polls

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh; Paltan signs Amir Noroozi

Topics :Kolkata Medical collegedoctors protestsArrestvandalisation of statues

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story