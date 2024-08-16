ANC pays tribute to PVC awardees with 78-swimmers 'Independence Day Swim'

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, 78 swimmers from Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) completed the "Independence Day Swim" from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island to Marina Bay to 21 islands named after the Param Vir Chakra awardees on Thursday. The swim was part of an expedition called Param Vir by the tri-services of the ANC. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The ceremony also saw the presence of Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander in Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), who marked the end of the expedition. In his address, Air Marshal Balakrishnan said, "As we celebrate 78 years of freedom, we also showed the strength of a triumph of a journey that was flagged off on March 22, 2024, that tested the limits, challenged the resolve and ultimately revealed the power of immense spirit and determination to the team. We have gathered to celebrate the successful completion of the remarkable swimming expedition. It's our tribute to the bravery, sacrifice and unwavering spirit of our nation's true heroes, our Param Vir Chakra Awardees."

Taking to X, the ANC said, "On the 78th Independence Day, 78 swimmers from ANC completed the "Independence Day Swim" from NSCB Dweep to Marina Bay. Air Mshl Saju Balakrishnan, CINCAN, graced the ceremony, marking the end of Expedition PARAMVIR, swim to 21 islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees."

Speaking to ANI, Air Marshal Balakrishnan said that ANC has taken up various programmes under the Union government's Viksit Bharat initiative.

"A number of missions have been launched by the government of India, like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan,' and we are also involved in a number of welfare missions that we are doing for each of the villages. Every unit of the command has adopted one village and we do a number of welfare missions in those villages. We continue to provide them with medical aid, help in assistance in education, and we look after orphanages and also old people... It is also to reach out to the ex-servicemen of our island," he added.

Air Marshal Balakrishnan also awarded commendations to outstanding Armed Forces personnel of ANC for their exceptional service on Thursday.