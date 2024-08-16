Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Isro's Earth observation satellite lifts off: Its link to Gaganyaan mission

Isro's Earth observation satellite lifts off: Its link to Gaganyaan mission

Isro said that the LV-D3-EOS-08 mission has two main objectives: to develop a microsatellite and create payload instruments compatible with this microsatellite bus

Isro EOS-8 mission
Isro EOS-8 mission (PTI Photo)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday launched its third and final developmental flight, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D3, carrying Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08.

The rocket took off at 9.17 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the Isro has successfully places the EOS-08 satellite and SR-0 DEMOSAT passenger satellite into 475 km circular orbit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Small satellite launch vehicles are designed to deploy smaller satellites weighing between 10 and 500 kg, into a 500 km low Earth orbit. The EOS-08 mission is first-of-a-kind, built on the standard Isro Microsat/ IMS-1 platform.
According to Isro, the LV-D3-EOS-08 mission has two main objectives: to develop a microsatellite and to create payload instruments compatible with this microsatellite bus. The space agency said the EOS-08 carried three payloads, which are equipment used to perform experiments and gather data.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: EC set to announce schedule for Assembly elections today

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

ANC pays tribute to PVC awardees with 78-swimmers 'Independence Day Swim'

India's Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm across New York City

India-US partnership has potential for growth in 21st century: US lawmakers

Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR)

The payload is designed to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands. It operates during both day and night, providing data for satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental observation, fire detection, volcanic activity tracking, and monitoring of industrial and power plant incidents.

Global Navigation Satellite System - Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R) 

This payload will use GNSS-R-based remote sensing mechanisms for applications such as ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture assessment, cryosphere studies over the Himalayan region, flood detection, and inland waterbody detection.

How is LV-D3-EOS-08 mission linked to the Gaganyaan mission?

The third payload on the satellite is the SiC UV Dosimeter, monitors UV irradiance at the viewport of the Crew Module in the Gaganyaan Mission and serves as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation.

The Gaganyaan mission is India’s maiden bid to undertake a human space flight mission to lower Earth orbit. The unmanned test flight of this mission to check preparedness may take off by the end of 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

Isro reschedules launch of EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite to August 16

Not possible to locate people under debris using space tech: Isro chief

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla selected for Indo-US mission to ISS: Isro

Chandrayaan-3 success encourages startups for space sector: Nambi Narayanan

Topics :Isro projectsIsro satellite launchesBS Web ReportsIndian Space Research OrganisationGaganyaan mission

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story