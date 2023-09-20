1984 riots case: Court acquits Sajjan Kumar, 2 others of rioting, murder

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday acquitted former congress MP Sajjan Kumar and two other accused from a case of rioting and murder during the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

This case pertains to the killing of one Surjeet Singh in the Sultan Puri area in November 1984.

Special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel on Wednesday acquitted Sajjan Kumar, Brahamanand Gupta and Ved Prakash.

This case was registered by the CBI. The agency had filed a charge sheet under sections related to rioting, murder, arson, promoting enmity between communities etc.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma and SA Hashmi appeared for Sajjan Kumar. They argued that there was no evidence against the accused. It was a new case with no evidence.

They also argued that all the cases related to the killings in Sultan Puri were investigated and tried.

A closure report was filed in the case of Surjeet Singh. Statement of Prosecution witness Joginder was also recorded but he did not mention the name of Sajjan Kumar.

The CBI again investigated the case and filed a charge sheet against Sajjan Kumar and other accused persons.

Detailed judgment is awaited.