1st photo of Woolly Flying Squirrel recorded in Himachal's Miyar Valley

The wildlife wing of Himachal Pradesh Forest Department (HPFD) has captured the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive Woolly Flying Squirrel at Miyar Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district.

This rare documentation was made during a camera trapping survey conducted between October 10 and December 4, 2024, a forest department spokesperson said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The spokesperson said the Woolly Flying Squirrel (Eupetaurus cinereus), endemic to the north-western Himalayas, was long believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994 after a gap of nearly 70 years. The confirmation of its presence marks a noteworthy addition to the state's list of mammals and a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts.

He said that the camera trapping survey was part of the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) initiative.

The survey followed SPAI protocols and involved the installation of 62 camera traps across strategic locations in Miyar Valley. This extensive exercise was carried out by the wildlife wing of the forest department in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation.

According to the spokesperson, the challenging deployment of camera traps across the rugged Himalayan terrain was led by a dedicated team of local youths from Kibber in Spiti who have been engaged in such conservation efforts since 2010. Their efforts were further supported by a committed wildlife and conservation champion from Lahaul.

In addition to the Woolly Flying Squirrel, the camera traps also recorded images of several other key species including the snow leopard, red fox, Himalayan wolf and mountain weasel, the statement said.

These animals were observed in rocky cliffs and transitional habitats just above the tree line areas typically favoured by the Woolly Flying Squirrel, it said.

These findings not only show the rich biodiversity of the Miyar Valley but also provide crucial insights into the high-altitude ecosystems of Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Such discoveries also show the importance of continued conservation research and the need to protect these fragile and unique habitats, it added.