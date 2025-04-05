LIVE News: TN BJP chief K Annamalai opts out of 'state leadership race' ahead of internal polls

Ahead of the BJP’s internal elections in Tamil Nadu, state party president K Annamalai on Friday announced he is not in the running to continue as the party’s state unit chief. “There is no contest in Tamil Nadu BJP; we will select a leader unanimously. But I am not in the race,” Annamalai told reporters. His tenure as state president ended a few months ago as per BJP rules, but he continues in the post until a successor is elected. The state BJP presidency elections are expected to be held on April 9 and 10, overseen by party leaders from Delhi and the state in-charge. Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sparking fresh speculation of a renewed alliance between the two parties. Addressing the media on March 26, Palaniswami said the decision on alliances would be taken closer to the elections. “This is politics; changes happen depending on the situation,” he said, adding that talks with like-minded parties would take place at the appropriate time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over a Rs 10 lakh deposit. The woman, Tanisha Bhise, wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe’s personal assistant, later died after delivering twins at another hospital. The incident sparked protests outside the hospital, which denied the allegations. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said an inquiry committee will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Charity, Pune, with a deputy or under-secretary from the Law and Justice department serving as the committee’s member secretary.