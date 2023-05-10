Home / India News / 2,109 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases load stands at 21,406

2,109 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases load stands at 21,406

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
India reported 2,109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active caseload in the country stood at 21,406 and the recovery rate at 98.77 per cent.

With 2,055 doses administered in the last 24 hours, the total number of doses administered in the country under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive stands at 220.66 crore.With 3,430 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries currently stands at4,44,21,781,

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.80 per cent.

Experts have said that after hovering for more than three years, coronavirus is in the endemic stage but viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

