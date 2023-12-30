Home / India News / 2 killed, 55 injured after bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad district

2 killed, 55 injured after bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad district

The bus was carrying employees of a private firm who were heading to Harihareshwar, about 170 km from Pune, for New Year's Eve celebrations, Police said

Photo: ANI/Representative
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Two women were killed and 55 others injured when a private bus carrying employees of a Pune-based firm overturned in a ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at Tahmani Ghat at Mangaon around 7.30 am, an official said.

The bus was carrying employees of a private firm who were heading to Harihareshwar, about 170 km from Pune, for New Year's Eve celebrations, he said.

The bus was coming down from the ghat section when it overturned, killing two women passengers on the spot, the official said.

Locals gathered at the scene and informed the police. The injured were initially rushed to the district hospital in Mangaon, he said.

Nine out of the 55 injured persons have been referred to Navi Mumbai's MGM Hospital and Sasoon Hospital in Pune, as they suffered head injuries, the official said.

The traffic on the route was affected for some time due to the accident, he said, adding that the police were in the process of registering a case against the bus driver.

Topics :MaharashtraAccidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

