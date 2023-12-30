PM flags off Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town today to flag off Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, among other projects.

The new Amrit Bharat trains that will ply as Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat trains flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The terminal building of Ayodhya Airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism and business activities while generating new employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.