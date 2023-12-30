Home / India News / India reports 743 new Covid cases, seven deaths in the last 24 hours

India reports 743 new Covid cases, seven deaths in the last 24 hours

As per official data, seven deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - three in Kerala two in Karnataka, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu

Photo: ANI | Twitter
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
India recorded 743 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload increased by seven, reaching 3,997, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per official data, seven deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours - three in Kerala two in Karnataka, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,12,484 with an increase of 743 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid cases in India has risen to, 5,33,358 reflecting an increase of seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

41,797 tests were done on 29th December 2023, as per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India reported a total of 145 cases of Covid subvariant JN.1 till December 28.

"A total of 145 cases of JN.1 variant have been reported till December 28. These samples were collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023," official sources told ANI.

Notably, the JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Topics :CoronavirusWHOCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

