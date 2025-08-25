2 shooters nabbed in connection with firing at Elvish Yadav's residence

The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with a recent firing incident outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi during a planned operation following a tip-off about their movement.

"The accused are suspected to have direct involvement in the firing incident at Yadav's house, which happened on August 17," a senior police officer said.

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack.