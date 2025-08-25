Home / India News / 2 shooters nabbed in connection with firing at Elvish Yadav's residence

2 shooters nabbed in connection with firing at Elvish Yadav's residence

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack

Elvish Yadav
YouTuber Elvish Yadav (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with a recent firing incident outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi during a planned operation following a tip-off about their movement.

"The accused are suspected to have direct involvement in the firing incident at Yadav's house, which happened on August 17," a senior police officer said.

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack.

"Both suspects are being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify others who may be involved in the conspiracy," the officer added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Future looks very bright, perseverance key to success: Shubhanshu Shukla

SC restrains court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka professor

We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

Death sentence can be challenged under Article 32 for procedural lapses: SC

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

Topics :YouTubeYouTuberShooting

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story